COTI (COTI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.67 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $55.67 million and $10.72 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003689 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00444718 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01428296 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,456.25 or 0.31411273 BTC.
COTI Profile
COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling COTI
