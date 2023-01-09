Cowen Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

