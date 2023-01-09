Critical Analysis: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) versus BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edible Garden and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,191.43%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

This table compares Edible Garden and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 24.73% 18.93% 12.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million 0.88 $99.18 million $0.81 6.62

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Edible Garden on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states, 1 farm in Paraguay, and 2 farms in Bolivia with a total area of 215,255 hectares of own lands and 64,017 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

