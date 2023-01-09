Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $16.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00071132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

