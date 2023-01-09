Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.21 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $20.21 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

