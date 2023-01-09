CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jonestrading from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.40.
NYSE CTO opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.74 million, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,560 shares of company stock worth $193,229. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 156,169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
