Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $155.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $134.74 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

