cVault.finance (CORE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $98,500.81

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $63.90 million and $98,500.81 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,390.20 or 0.37127849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

