Cyber Apps World (CYAP) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cyber Apps World to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -190.38% -133.24% Cyber Apps World Competitors -56.87% -79.82% -7.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyber Apps World and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyber Apps World Competitors 54 445 956 14 2.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 50.18%. Given Cyber Apps World’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyber Apps World has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

42.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A -$1.50 million -5.00 Cyber Apps World Competitors $1.54 billion $108.15 million 12.99

Cyber Apps World’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyber Apps World peers beat Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

