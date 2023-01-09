CyberDragon Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $114,732.45 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

