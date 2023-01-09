Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dalata Hotel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
DLTTF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $3.48.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.
