Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $300.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $315.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $309.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

