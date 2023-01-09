DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $104.64 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00004732 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00447400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.01435453 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.46 or 0.31600747 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.