DARTH One Day Volume Hits $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One DARTH token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DARTH has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DARTH Profile

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

