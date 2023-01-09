Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Tops $43.05 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $43.05 million and $1.74 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

