Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.27.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

