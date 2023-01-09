Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $41,600.17 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,895,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.