DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €4.30 ($4.63) and last traded at €4.30 ($4.63). 261,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.28 ($4.61).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.