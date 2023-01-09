dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $165.84 million and $1,768.90 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00471022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00033744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02948457 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $551.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.