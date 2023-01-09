dForce USD (USX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,367.30

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $166.25 million and approximately $1,367.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00476189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00033934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02948457 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $551.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

