Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Decreased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,670,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.