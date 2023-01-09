Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% during the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

