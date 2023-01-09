Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

