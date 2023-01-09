Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 827,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,217,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

