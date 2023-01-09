DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.