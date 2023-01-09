Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

