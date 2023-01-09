Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $19.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPG. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $660.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,677,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

