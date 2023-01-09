Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -196.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.