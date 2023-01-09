Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.10 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eaton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Eaton by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

