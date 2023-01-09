eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $495.39 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. eCash has a market cap of $495.39 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 15% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,370.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00616171 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00256675 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00044490 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,275,198,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
