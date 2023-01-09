eCash (XEC) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $485.97 million and $12.98 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,184.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00621406 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00256758 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043885 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,275,329,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,275,342,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
