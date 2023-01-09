Edgecoin Price Down 0% This Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $210.03 million and $30.97 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

