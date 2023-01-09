Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.15% of Edison International worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

