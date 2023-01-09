Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,925. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

