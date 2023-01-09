Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,687 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $125.88. 197,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

