Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MA traded up $6.00 on Monday, reaching $373.67. 68,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.90. The company has a market cap of $359.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.