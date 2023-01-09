Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.39. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average is $186.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.