Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.35. 1,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,900. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

