Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $153,168.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,986,789 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.