Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Price Performance

NYSE ENVA opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. Enova International has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

