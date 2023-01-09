EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 3.9%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 18,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,656,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EQRx by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

