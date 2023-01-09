EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

EQT stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. 66,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.