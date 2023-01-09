Ergo Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.71 million and $1.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00007713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,222.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00473673 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020151 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00920448 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00117353 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00618731 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00256854 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,517,451 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
