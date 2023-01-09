Ergo Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.71 million and $1.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00007713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,222.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00473673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00920448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00117353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00618731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00256854 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,517,451 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.