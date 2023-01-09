Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.00. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 39,364 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $507.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

