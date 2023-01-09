Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Hits $356.48 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.16 or 0.00117219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $356.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,201.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00477072 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020233 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.00927312 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00621511 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00259835 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00251882 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,883,912 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
