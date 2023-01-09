Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of ETSY opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock worth $26,753,386. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Etsy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

