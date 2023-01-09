Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 318,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 129,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.82. 84,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,500,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $192.85.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

