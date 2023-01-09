Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $206.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

