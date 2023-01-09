Evercore ISI Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

