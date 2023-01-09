Everipedia (IQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.06 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $61.33 million and approximately $23.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 132.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00443903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01443693 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.64 or 0.31353772 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

